Asus RoG Ally with Z1 non-extreme for $300

Are you sure?

1711979518120.png
 
Don't think I'd buy a fair condition unit. Probably thrown against the wall by a frustrated gamer...maybe several times. Spend an extra $40 for excellent cond.
 
Beware these tend to overheat and cook the SD cards. It's a known issue, some work great like mine, but so many do not! They will be releasing a new model in a few months that will address some of these engineering shortcomings.
 
