ASUS ROG Ally Delivers Great Performance

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,331
Multiple reports confirmed a stellar performance increase in comparison to Valve’s Steam Deck
“The hardest title on the list was God of War 3 on the RPCS3 emulator. This was a really hard game to run on PCs and is only able to offer 15-25 FPS on a Steam Deck at 720P. Meanwhile, the ASUS ROG Ally doesn't even sweat with an outstanding 60 FPS at 1080p using the 30W mode.
Once again, this goes on to show that AMD made an absolutely great decision by putting AVX-512 support on its Ryzen Z1 APUs which handhelds such as the ASUS ROG Ally can utilize. Other Ryzen Phoenix 7040U/H/HS APUs will feature similar performance though battery timings and power will be a tad bit better for the Z1 Extreme due to its handheld-exclusive optimizations.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/asus-rog-ally-...-amd-ryzen-z1-apus-60-fps-god-of-war-3-1080p/
“The hardest title on the list was God of War 3 on the RPCS3 emulator. This was a really hard game to run on PCs and is only able to offer 15-25 FPS on a Steam Deck at 720P. Meanwhile, the ASUS ROG Ally doesn't even sweat with an outstanding 60 FPS at 1080p using the 30W mode.
Once again, this goes on to show that AMD made an absolutely great decision by putting AVX-512 support on its Ryzen Z1 APUs which handhelds such as the ASUS ROG Ally can utilize. Other Ryzen Phoenix 7040U/H/HS APUs will feature similar performance though battery timings and power will be a tad bit better for the Z1 Extreme due to its handheld-exclusive optimizations.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/asus-rog-ally-...-amd-ryzen-z1-apus-60-fps-god-of-war-3-1080p/