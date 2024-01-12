Asus ROG Ally $399 @ Best Buy

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...processor-512gb-white/6543664.p?skuId=6543664
RC71L-ALLY.Z1_512
SKU:6543664
At the original price of $599 for the non-extreme version, bit of a hard pill to swallow. But at $399.... hmmm. Tempting alternative to the Deck and for other game launchers (Epic, Battle.net, etc) or emulation stuff.
edit - looks like they have some open box ones from $299 up. There is a 339 "excellent" one....
ASUS - ROG Ally 7" 120Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Handheld - AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor - 512GB - White
