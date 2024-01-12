Asus ROG Ally $399 @ Best Buy

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-r...processor-512gb-white/6543664.p?skuId=6543664

RC71L-ALLY.Z1_512

SKU:6543664

ASUS - ROG Ally 7" 120Hz FHD 1080p Gaming Handheld - AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor - 512GB - White​


At the original price of $599 for the non-extreme version, bit of a hard pill to swallow. But at $399.... hmmm. Tempting alternative to the Deck and for other game launchers (Epic, Battle.net, etc) or emulation stuff.

1705092178727.png


edit - looks like they have some open box ones from $299 up. There is a 339 "excellent" one....
 
How sad is it that even at $400 I am barely moved to be interested? I think these guys made a mistake going on their own and not creating a cohesive platform like Steam did.
 
sk3tch said:
How sad is it that even at $400 I am barely moved to be interested? I think these guys made a mistake going on their own and not creating a cohesive platform like Steam did.
Yeah I think $300 is about all I would want to sink into something like this.... and I don't have the best history with handhelds. I had a Vita, and it was neat to play with, I just found I didn't mess with it that much. I think for people who travel a lot and want to game on the go (or don't have good gaming pc's) this is more of a match.
 
