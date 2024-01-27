ASUS - resurrecting the dead

usa all day

I have an old ASUS p50iJ 1A - https://www.asus.com/commercial-laptops/p50ij/

It's was working 2 years ago, but has been in the closet for another year,

When I tried to charge it up - it was a dud.

I bought a new battery & it is still dead.

What is my next move?

I should have installed a new CMOS battery first, so that is my next move & then a new power supply?
 
