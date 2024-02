ASUS - resurrecting the dead (laptop)

That's a PGA 478 cpu so you can upgrade it for fairly cheap T6670 double the L2 cache and PC2 533mhz 2x2 gigs. Just add a cheap low capacity SSD and that thing will amaze you. I do it to laptops all the time and people are blown away at how good they work after a $100.00 dollar refurb. BTW most intel mobile cpus I've done overclock the FSB when you step the memory up from 400 to 533 so the cpu will run at 533Xmultiplier instead of 400Xmultiplier. I haven't tried it with a ddr2 cpu yet though as all of the laptops I've done are DDR3. So that risk is up to you to see if it works or not. The only draw back is the cooling fan going full tilt after that under load but so far no one has complained about it they're just happy it's so much faster.