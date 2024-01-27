ASUS - resurrecting the dead (laptop)

I have an old ASUS p50iJ 1A - https://www.asus.com/commercial-laptops/p50ij/

It's was working 2 years ago, but has been in the closet for another year,

When I tried to charge it up - it was a dud.

I bought a new battery & it is still dead.

What is my next move?

I should have installed a new CMOS battery first, so that is my next move & then a new power supply?
 
Test the PSU before buying a new one, it's not likely to fail those past 2 years sitting in a box.
Try reseating all the connectors, CPU, RAM, ect ect while replacing the CMOS cell.
I pulled this old dog off the shelf after the new battery charged for a week & it FIRED UP!

But - even while plugged in - it only lasted through a CHROME browser update, 1 reboot & 20% of win 10 updates - then it warned me the battery was low & shut down.

It's probable that the "new" battery I bought on AMAZON is trash, but...

Shouldn't this run with NO BATTERY installed - as long as it is plugged in?

I am back to questioning the PSU / charger or CMOS.

Any ideas? I just want youtube in the kitchen.
 
Since I already spent $20 on a replacement battery, I just ordered the Adapter Charger / Power Supply Cord for $13

I tried twisting / torqueing / jiggling all 4 plug / cord connection points to no avail...
 
That should work. And yes probably the battery isn’t the best but you don’t have many choices anymore for that laptop.

It should run without the battery on just ac, BUT I have seen many older laptops that didn’t work that way. If the ac adapter couldn’t supply enough juice to charge and use the computer at the same time, it would turn off. Of course manufacturers realized that’s dumb and most newer laptops don’t do this.
 
I got the "Adapter Charger / Power Supply Cord" today.

NO battery & the new adapter / charger - it fired right up!

>>> HAPPY CAMPER!

PS: all I wanted was youtube in the kitchen.

PPS: I'm trying to get my roommate (grumpy old man) to learn to use a PC & will probably nuke linux, restore WIN7 from factory partition & update to WIN 10 & generic user install.
 
I'm sure nobody cares, but why not document this stuff for future weirdos?

2009 ASUS laptop Core 2 Duo T4400 1.2? ~ 2.2ghz speed step 64 bit CPU + 4GB ram / 800mhz FSB / minimal cache = amazingly slow.

I was able to nuke linux after several tries against grub something or other.
It reformatted & installed the ASUS backup disks for Win 7, then installed Win 10.
At just the desktop & nothing loading / running = 50% ram usage (per CoreTemp)

Original AC adapter / battery charger is legit dead ~ not recognized plugged or w/ either battery.
Replacement AC adapter / charger gets really hot - but it works!
I might buy a second AC / charger + extra battery - or not.

Original battery is finally fully charged w/ battery saving settings will last @ 1.5 hours
Amazon replacement battery is fully charged w/ same settings will last @ 4.5 hours

2024 minus 2009 = 15 years old

HOW DID WE LIVE LIKE THIS!?!?!? It is so freaking SLOW!
Youtube chokes on 480p (native res is 720p) - RAM use jumps to 85% with only AVAST browser w/ 3 youtube tabs open.

I might look into adding some ram, but pretty tempted to quit after spending $33. ;)
 
That's a PGA 478 cpu so you can upgrade it for fairly cheap T6670 double the L2 cache and PC2 533mhz 2x2 gigs. Just add a cheap low capacity SSD and that thing will amaze you. I do it to laptops all the time and people are blown away at how good they work after a $100.00 dollar refurb. BTW most intel mobile cpus I've done overclock the FSB when you step the memory up from 400 to 533 so the cpu will run at 533Xmultiplier instead of 400Xmultiplier. I haven't tried it with a ddr2 cpu yet though as all of the laptops I've done are DDR3. So that risk is up to you to see if it works or not. The only draw back is the cooling fan going full tilt after that under load but so far no one has complained about it they're just happy it's so much faster.
 

