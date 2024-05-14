erek
"ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced availability of the ROG Tessen Mobile Controller. The Tessen is the only foldable mobile controller currently available on the market, and it features programmable rear paddles, additional rubber support pads for phone-case compatibility, mechanical switches for the face buttons and D-pad, plus console-grade joysticks to provide gamers with a combination of ultimate portability and superb control. The ROG Tessen's unique construction and features have already been recognized at international level, achieving a top spot in the Gaming/VR/AR category at the prestigious 2024 iF Design Awards, as well as bagging a 2024 Red Dot Award for product design.
The ROG Tessen has a travel-friendly design that folds easily to enable users to slip it into any bag or even a pocket. The Tessen securely holds phones in landscape orientation, with the left side of the controller folding down to easily slot the phone to the controller's extended USB-C connector. Once connected, the left side of the controller can be flipped up and the telescopic aluminium bridges adjusted to lock the phone in place. Bundled rubber support pads and an extended USB-C connector allow the Tessen to be easily connected to a phone in a protective case."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322417/asus-republic-of-gamers-announces-rog-tessen-mobile-controller