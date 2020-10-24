ASUS releases bios updates for x570 boards to AGESA V2 PI 1.1.0.0 Patch B

d3athf1sh
Haven't checked all the version numbers but for the TUF models it's version 2802:
2020/10/23 19.86 MBytes
TUF GAMING X570-PLUS BIOS 2802
"1. Updated AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.1.0.0 Patch B
2. Improve system performance and stability
3. Improved DRAM compatibility"
will also support all upcoming 5000 series cpu's
Personally i will be clearing cmos/bios to stock settings before upgrading. just to be safe. When i finally get around to it i will let you know how it goes.
Also if anyone else updates let us know how it goes for you! Happy Flashing everyone!
