ASUS releases bios updates for x570 boards to AGESA V2 PI 1.1.0.0 Patch B

Haven't checked all the version numbers but for the TUF models it's version 2802:



2020/10/23 19.86 MBytes

TUF GAMING X570-PLUS BIOS 2802

"1. Updated AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.1.0.0 Patch B

2. Improve system performance and stability

3. Improved DRAM compatibility"



will also support all upcoming 5000 series cpu's



Personally i will be clearing cmos/bios to stock settings before upgrading. just to be safe. When i finally get around to it i will let you know how it goes.

Also if anyone else updates let us know how it goes for you! Happy Flashing everyone!