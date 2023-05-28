erek
"Despite their model names, the Prime H510M-K R2.0-CSM, Prime H510M-F R2.0, and Prime H510M-K R2.0 motherboards from Asus employ the H470 chipset. It's not a bad trade-off in reality. Although the H510 chipset is newer, the H470 chipset offers a superior feature set. For instance, the H470 supports more DIMMs per channel and RAID arrays and provides a greater amount of PCIe lanes, USB ports, and SATA III ports.
Recycling chipsets is a two-way street. While Asus deployed an older chipset in a more recent product, Gigabyte did the reverse. The motherboard maker slipped the H510 chipset into some of the brand's H410 motherboards, such as the H410M S2 V3 or the H410M DS2V V3. Gigabyte's swap makes more sense since both chipsets cost the same ($28) and offer practically the same features. The difference between the two chipsets is that H510 supports Wi-Fi 6, while H410 supports Intel Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O (Intel VT-d).
Intel's H-series chipsets cater to budget motherboards, so they are very limited in features compared to the B-series or K-series counterparts. However, given the segment in which H-series motherboards compete, many consumers wouldn't know or don't care if the motherboard is on a different chipset than advertised as long as it gets the work done."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/asus-recycles-h470-chipsets-for-h510-motherboards
