ASUS Ranked in Top 10 Best Asian Companies by iF Design for Sixth Consecutive Year

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,979
"ASUS recognized for unique brand experience
Additionally, ASUS also won seven awards for non-product submissions, mirroring the commitment to innovation and user-centric design on all steps of the user’s interaction with the product and the brand. The ASUS Sonic Brand, spotlighted in the Communication category, epitomizes the company's dedication to audio innovation and brand enhancement through the ASUS audio identity. Similarly, the user-centric user interface and experience showcase the company’s excellence in enriching user engagement. Through gamified unboxing experiences, customizable LED displays, and the ProArt Creator Hub app's Color Management feature, ASUS redefines intuitive and immersive user interactions, which led to the company winning four awards in the UI and UX categories.
Another two awards were given to our innovative packaging solutions, exemplified by the ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED Bape Edition and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The Vivobook S15's packaging seamlessly blends streetwear culture with technology, offering a playful yet functional unboxing experience while prioritizing sustainability through FSC™-certified eco-friendly paper. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate's packaging promotes eco-friendliness with space-themed aesthetics and recyclable materials, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Together, these initiatives underscore the dedication at ASUS to enhancing user experiences while prioritizing sustainability, contributing to a positive brand image and user satisfaction.
In conclusion, this recognition at the iF Design Awards 2024 marks a significant milestone in its journey toward user-centric excellence. These accolades not only underscore ASUS's relentless dedication but also highlight its ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of users across diverse sectors and product categories. As ASUS continues to push boundaries and set new standards in design and technology, it remains steadfast in its mission to enrich the lives of users worldwide through transformative experiences and cutting-edge solutions.
Source: https://press.asus.com/news/asus-top-10-best-asian-companies-if-design-awards-2024/
Additionally, ASUS also won seven awards for non-product submissions, mirroring the commitment to innovation and user-centric design on all steps of the user’s interaction with the product and the brand. The ASUS Sonic Brand, spotlighted in the Communication category, epitomizes the company's dedication to audio innovation and brand enhancement through the ASUS audio identity. Similarly, the user-centric user interface and experience showcase the company’s excellence in enriching user engagement. Through gamified unboxing experiences, customizable LED displays, and the ProArt Creator Hub app's Color Management feature, ASUS redefines intuitive and immersive user interactions, which led to the company winning four awards in the UI and UX categories.
Another two awards were given to our innovative packaging solutions, exemplified by the ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED Bape Edition and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The Vivobook S15's packaging seamlessly blends streetwear culture with technology, offering a playful yet functional unboxing experience while prioritizing sustainability through FSC™-certified eco-friendly paper. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate's packaging promotes eco-friendliness with space-themed aesthetics and recyclable materials, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Together, these initiatives underscore the dedication at ASUS to enhancing user experiences while prioritizing sustainability, contributing to a positive brand image and user satisfaction.
In conclusion, this recognition at the iF Design Awards 2024 marks a significant milestone in its journey toward user-centric excellence. These accolades not only underscore ASUS's relentless dedication but also highlight its ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of users across diverse sectors and product categories. As ASUS continues to push boundaries and set new standards in design and technology, it remains steadfast in its mission to enrich the lives of users worldwide through transformative experiences and cutting-edge solutions.
iF Design AwardsSince 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF Design Award is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com."
Source: https://press.asus.com/news/asus-top-10-best-asian-companies-if-design-awards-2024/