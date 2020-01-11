Asus Rampage IV Black Edition

Discussion in 'Motherboards' started by Monnie Rock, Nov 27, 2019.

  1. Nov 27, 2019 #1
    Monnie Rock

    Monnie Rock n00b

    Messages:
    28
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2005
    Well, after serving me well since a release day purchase she died :(

    Where do you find a replacement?

    On Ebay there are China ones but, I am not confident those are legitimate ASUS boards unless someone here has personal experience with them.

    One from a private seller is up for $699 plus shipping. I just do not see that being logical move for myself.

    Have not seen any in the marketplace threads here and other sites.

    x79 platform (oc'ed of course), does everything I need currently. Plus, I really liked that board.

    Any suggestions?

    Thank you,
    Monnie
     
    Monnie Rock, Nov 27, 2019
    Monnie Rock, Nov 27, 2019
    #1
  2. Nov 27, 2019 #2
    D-EJ915

    D-EJ915 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,083
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2003
    Unfortunately those were not big sellers, I'd probably either go for an original RIVE or Formula. I liked my old Asrock and my MSI is good but they are both even rarer and expensive too.
     
    Last edited: Nov 27, 2019
    D-EJ915, Nov 27, 2019
    D-EJ915, Nov 27, 2019
    #2
  3. Nov 28, 2019 #3
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,556
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    I found a replacement rive on eBay for $400. The rive and the black are Very close and should be a bootable replacement
     
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    #3
  4. Nov 28, 2019 #4
    Monnie Rock

    Monnie Rock n00b

    Messages:
    28
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2005
    Thanks D-EJ915 and Mega6 for trying to help !

    Would like to stay with the Black Edition, Found two but, they want to sell a MB, CPU,RAM combo. Still searching

    Happy Thanksgiving
    Monnie
     
    Monnie Rock, Nov 28, 2019
    Monnie Rock, Nov 28, 2019
    #4
    Mega6 likes this.
  5. Nov 28, 2019 #5
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,556
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Try and talk them out of the combo or sell the xtras?
     
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    #5
  6. Nov 28, 2019 #6
    Monnie Rock

    Monnie Rock n00b

    Messages:
    28
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2005
    Mega6, asking to break up the combo was the first thing I did when finding only combos


    Guy/Gal #1 No, I do not want to break up the combo
    Guy/Gal #2 Sent message if they are willing to just sell the board (quick response) Send me an offer. I offered $300 just for the board. No reply in 24hrs.

    As far as selling the remaining components, even though I have been here since 2005, my post count is too low to use the "For sale / trade". More a reader than poster.

    I detest selling on ebay.

    Happy Thanksgiving,
    Monnie
     
    Monnie Rock, Nov 28, 2019
    Monnie Rock, Nov 28, 2019
    #6
    Mega6 likes this.
  7. Nov 28, 2019 #7
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,556
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    eBay works but I can understand you don’t want to deal with it. Good luck in finding a replacement.
     
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    #7
  8. Nov 28, 2019 #8
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,092
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2000
    guess its time to upgrade...
     
    pendragon1, Nov 28, 2019
    pendragon1, Nov 28, 2019
    #8
    DrLobotomy and jmilcher like this.
  9. Nov 28, 2019 #9
    Monnie Rock

    Monnie Rock n00b

    Messages:
    28
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2005

    Great Idea Pendragon1 !

    Asus Rampage VI Extreme Encore, i9-10980XE, 64gb G.skill 4200mhz CL16, just need your credit card number and three digit code on the back. Thanks man, you rock !! (y)

    Happy Thanksgiving
    Monnie
     
    Monnie Rock, Nov 28, 2019
    Monnie Rock, Nov 28, 2019
    #9
    revenant likes this.
  10. Nov 28, 2019 #10
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,092
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2000
    8008-5800-8580-0085
    01/20
    696
    ;)
     
    pendragon1, Nov 28, 2019
    pendragon1, Nov 28, 2019
    #10
    revenant likes this.
  11. Nov 28, 2019 #11
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,556
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Great to see the [H] community helping each other out!
     
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    Mega6, Nov 28, 2019
    #11
  12. Dec 1, 2019 #12
    AXm77

    AXm77 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    146
    Joined:
    Jun 4, 2012
    How about Rampage IV Gene (matx)?
     
    AXm77, Dec 1, 2019
    AXm77, Dec 1, 2019
    #12
  13. Dec 9, 2019 #13
    Krazy925

    Krazy925 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,838
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2012
    Last time I checked they weren’t much cheaper because there wasn’t more than a couple of Matx boards for x79 and that one was the best.

    You also don’t see the Big Bang x2s anymore.
     
    Krazy925, Dec 9, 2019
    Krazy925, Dec 9, 2019
    #13
  14. Jan 11, 2020 at 12:37 PM #14
    mikejustis

    mikejustis n00b

    Messages:
    21
    Joined:
    Feb 18, 2010
    This is an old thread but I have a Black and was looking around to upgrade
     
    mikejustis, Jan 11, 2020 at 12:37 PM
    mikejustis, Jan 11, 2020 at 12:37 PM
    #14
  15. Jan 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM #15
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,556
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Where is your performance deficit? If you are overclocked ~4.5GHz, there is not much left in the X79 platform.
     
    Mega6, Jan 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM
    Mega6, Jan 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM
    #15
  16. Jan 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM #16
    mikejustis

    mikejustis n00b

    Messages:
    21
    Joined:
    Feb 18, 2010
    Oh, I was going to go to the Z390 mobo and either sell it to help fund the upgrade or put it into my 12 year olds x58 system.
     
    mikejustis, Jan 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM
    mikejustis, Jan 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM
    #16