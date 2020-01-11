Asus Rampage IV Black Edition

Well, after serving me well since a release day purchase she died Where do you find a replacement? On Ebay there are China ones but, I am not confident those are legitimate ASUS boards unless someone here has personal experience with them. One from a private seller is up for $699 plus shipping. I just do not see that being logical move for myself. Have not seen any in the marketplace threads here and other sites. x79 platform (oc'ed of course), does everything I need currently. Plus, I really liked that board. Any suggestions? Thank you, Monnie