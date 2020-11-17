ASUS Rampage III Black Edition (RARE)

So this is both a notice and a question to this forum. I'm selling an ASUS Rampage III Black Edition: https://www.ebay.com/itm/333788093921?_trksid=p2471758.m4704
This is last board ever produced for X-58 and was the first "Black Edition" ASUS ROG motherboard. I would argue it classifies (no pun intended) as a rare item. Works brilliantly, and I'd still be using it today if it weren't for COVID taking me off the road and giving me time to finally upgrade my rig.
I've been selling used PC hardware here and there on eBay for years. I always go in with low expectations and am typically quite satisfied with how bids go, but I've never seen anything like this. Is there a rational reason folks are bidding upwards of $500 for this board, or should I be suspicious? I never play around with minimum bids. I just use the eBay recommended starting price, which on this board was $112. We're only half way through the auction time and this board has quite a few watchers on it and already more than 20 bids on it. (It's generating more activity than the RTX-2080-TI I sold last month for about $850.)
Is this to be expected? What am I missing here?
