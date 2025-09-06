Asus Q-Fan Nannying is annoying (Any way to override?)

So I am in the process of moving my Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha board into a rack mountable chassis.In the process I got myself some pretty kickass powerful fans, Silverstone FHS120X.Yes, they are fast and loud, but I ahve some enterprise expansion in my system that gets pretty hot if it doesn't have decent airflow across it, so I thought that was reasonable. At full clip (4000rpm) they are excessively loud, but in my testing (while the return window was still open) I found that at lower speeds they were totally acceptable for me, since the rack is in a different room than my office, so I don't really caremuch about noise.I determined them to be fine.They are configured to respond as follows (sorry for the animated gif, that's on Silverstone, I took it from their website)This is pretty awesome I thought. It allows me to use the full PWM duty cycle range. 0% PWM duty cycle they are pretty reasonable at 1000rpm, but that still leaves me the ability to have themcrank up if I ever really need it.Enter the problem, Asus Q-Fan control.Asus Q-Fan control tries to nanny you so you don't do something unwise, and set PWM duty cycles too low.They claim you can run the Q-Fan optimizer to override this. When you do the motherboard lowers each fan headers PWM cycle down step by step and determines it's speed, and unlocks lower duty cycles (in theory) if it deems the fan spins fast enough at them.It might actually do this (I am not sure) but it still seems to have hardcoded minimums as follows:CPU_FAN and CPU_OPT: These seem to never be allowed to be set below 18% duty cycle no matter what.CHA_FAN1 and CHA_FAN2: These seem to never be allowed to be set below 26% duty cycle no matter what.W_PUMP1 and W_PUMP2: The Q-Fan Optimizer doesn't even test these, and they seem to never be allowed to be set below 20% duty cycle no matter what.I don't want the case fans to rise and fall with the CPU fan, so right now I have these beastly fans running off of one of the pump headers. This means the minimum duty cycle is 20%, and thus their minimum speed is ~1850rpm, which is a bit much.I guess my question is, does anyone know if there is some way in the bios to override these minimums in situations when youknow better?It annoys the living daylights out of me that they nanny you in this way. Sure, have limits like these in EZ mode if you have to, but if I am going into the "Advanced" BIOS settings, I obviously know enough to set my fan speeds properly.Things that are not an option:- Inline resistors. Firstly, these fans are 1 amp each. An inline resistor is going to get pretty damn hot. Noctua - for instance - says their "Low Noise Adapters" shouldbe used with fans above 2.5W. Well my fans are 12W each. Secondly, that completely removes my option to have these fans crank up if ever needed.Things I'd rather not do:- Fan control software running in OS. I very strongly prefer to keep the software I run to an absolute minimum. I hate having always running bloat in the backtground (yes, even on a crazy core count Threadripper)- Hardware fan controller. I also really do not want to do this. I want to be able to use the motherboards own thermal sensors as inputs for better control.Does anyone know of any workarounds? Maybe there is some obscure BIOS setting somewhere I cant find?Or maybe I can mod the BIOS somehow to remove the duty cycle minimum limits?Appreciate any input.