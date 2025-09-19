  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

ASUS Proposes Reinforced PCIe Slot to Deliver 250 W of Power From the Motherboard

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,489
"This idea could be a good match for GPUs in the 180-220 W range, where customers might appreciate a cable-free card. Examples could include RTX 5060 Ti-class parts or comparable AMD models. The company has not released full schematics, continuous current ratings, thermal validation, or long-term endurance data, and the headline 250 W claim leaves some questions unresolved. A conventional slot plus a motherboard auxiliary connector typically totals 225 W, where the 8-pin supplies 150 W and the PCIe connector gives 75 W. ASUS is already known for experimenting with alternative power delivery, with an example being the Graphics Card High-Power (GC-HPWR) connector. This is a higher-power design, rivaling NVIDIA's 12V-2x6V connector."

1758314714077.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341170/...o-deliver-250-w-of-power-from-the-motherboard
 
So, they bond two contacts to the ground plane and three to the power plane. Ok, but that maybe gives the surface area of one pcie power pin and half a ground pin. Is that really enough for 225W (or even 150w, if we assume those weren't already power pins)?

Or is that just some graphic tpu made?
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top