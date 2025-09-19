ASUS Proposes Reinforced PCIe Slot to Deliver 250 W of Power From the Motherboard

erek
"This idea could be a good match for GPUs in the 180-220 W range, where customers might appreciate a cable-free card. Examples could include RTX 5060 Ti-class parts or comparable AMD models. The company has not released full schematics, continuous current ratings, thermal validation, or long-term endurance data, and the headline 250 W claim leaves some questions unresolved. A conventional slot plus a motherboard auxiliary connector typically totals 225 W, where the 8-pin supplies 150 W and the PCIe connector gives 75 W. ASUS is already known for experimenting with alternative power delivery, with an example being the Graphics Card High-Power (GC-HPWR) connector. This is a higher-power design, rivaling NVIDIA's 12V-2x6V connector."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341170/...o-deliver-250-w-of-power-from-the-motherboard
