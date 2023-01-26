Asus ProArt B650 Creator, or AsRock B650 Taichi?

I like the current line up of B650 boards. and can't afford to go to the higher end x670 ones.



Both B650 boards are on sale now. Can't make up my mind.



The AsRock Taichi is $200 more, but has a USB4 port (not just a header), clear CMOS button (not just a header), and better audio. Not sure about other details.



The Asus has, I think, a better UEFI (but I've not worked with either UEFI before) and I think better fan control software.



Thoughts? Do you think prices will drop further towards the summer? I'm wondering whether to buy now at the current sale, or chance it and wait. I do need something by the summer though.