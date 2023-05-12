ASUS Pro WS W790E SAGE

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,326
Interesting

"There is a lot going on with the ASUS Pro WS W790E SAGE SE. It has taken some time to get this integrated into a platform including changing coolers, chassis, power supplies, and more. That put the build article/ video a bit behind schedule, but we are planning for it to go-live later this month. In the meantime, we wanted to show our readers the platform in a bit more detail because we know we have readers looking for PCIe bandwidth."

ASUS-Pro-WS-W790E-SAGE-SE-Overview.jpg

SUS-Pro-WS-W790E-SAGE-SE-Block-Diagram-Xeon-W-3400.jpg

Source: https://www.servethehome.com/asus-pro-ws-w790e-sage-se-intel-xeon-w-3400-motherboard-quick-look/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top