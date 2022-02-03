ASUS Prime Z690-P vs MSI PRO Z690-A, DDR5 LGA 1700 MOBO, Which Would You Buy?

This guy prefers the MSI but I disagree. I made a comment detailing my reasons comparing performance only, not looks.ASUS Prime Z690-P+Better for overclocking+1 more PCIe 4.0 slot while the MSI has none. "The main benefit of PCIe 4.0 SSDs being faster not only gives quicker loading times in some games, but it also translates to a much snappier operating system. You can expect instantaneous boot times with the latest NVMe drives if it houses your Windows, Linux, or macOS and fast loading of programs"The MSI has more USB ports, more SATA connectors, more M.2 sockets. It also has better power flow since it has 16 pins while the ASUS prime has 12 pins but would 4 pins really matter? I doubt it would matter much.I for one want my new NVme2 Western Digital Black SSD to be running in in a PCIe 4.0 slot and I want better over clocking capability which the ASUS has over the MSI. I don't care about having more USB or Sata connectors when I won't use them all on the ASUS anyway.The ASUS has more problems, compatibility issues with Ram and a lot of crashing. Hopefully ASUS fixes this soon with another update because when it does (if it does) then this will be better to get than the MSI Mobo.Anyone disagree with me on preferring the ASUS? The ASUS also looks better and has RGB but I am only comparing this from a purely performance perspective.Or should I get something else? If so for what reason? My budget is 350$ USD maximum.