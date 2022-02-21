ASUS Prime Z390-A with i7 8700 (non-K) not running with dual channel (2x8 @ 3600MHz)

I have the same board with a 9700K and two 8GB DDR3600 which work great. Now I have an older Z390-A with a newly installed 8700 (non-K, trying to revive this PC for the family) and for some reason it will not start with dual channel memory. It used to work fine before when using it with my 9700K, now tested a Celeron and the current 8700 and it only boots with single channel memory. Tried A1 B1 and A2 B2 for slots with no luck. Tried fixing the BIOS memory speed to 2666 MHz as well as running the XMP profile, yet it won't boot with the 2 x 8. Any ideas what more could I try? I already bough the CPU for like $150, would like to leave it at that and take advantage of my 16 GB and not just 8 GB.
Looking at the Celeron (Intel Celeron Processor G4930 2M Cache 3.20 GHz Product Specifications), it supports only:
Additionally, I noticed also that installing a single DIMM shows in the motherboard the status as running at 2133 MHz and not 2666 MHz which is the max supported by the i7 8700.
- Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type) 64 GB
- Memory Types DDR4-2400
- Max # of Memory Channels 2
- ECC Memory Supported ‡ Yes
- Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type) 128 GB
- Memory Types DDR4-2666
- Max # of Memory Channels 2
- Max Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
- ECC Memory Supported ‡ No
