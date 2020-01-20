Asus Prime x570-pro locks up at post...

Discussion started by Devgear, Jan 20, 2020 at 2:54 AM.

    Devgear

    As the title says, I can't get past the ASUS logo screen with the prompts to enter the bios.

    I just put together an Asus MB combo with a 3900x on top of it. System Led lights all pass and then boot light is steady green. I'm assuming that is good, right? Asus screen comes up, but I never get the system hardware check screen, even upon cmos clearing... it just always goes to Asus logo screen and stays there and all keys are unresponsive to get into bios.

    Build specs are:
    MB - Asus Prime x570-pro
    CPU - Ryzen 9 3900x
    MEM - 32G Fury @ 2133 (recycled from my past build and will upgrade)
    VGA - GTX 1060 8G
    HD - 1TB WD-NVME

    Any ideas or advice would be greatly appreciated. It's my first time to build with AMD.

    Thanks,
    James
     
