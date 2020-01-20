Asus Prime x570-pro locks up at post...

As the title says, I can't get past the ASUS logo screen with the prompts to enter the bios. I just put together an Asus MB combo with a 3900x on top of it. System Led lights all pass and then boot light is steady green. I'm assuming that is good, right? Asus screen comes up, but I never get the system hardware check screen, even upon cmos clearing... it just always goes to Asus logo screen and stays there and all keys are unresponsive to get into bios. Build specs are: MB - Asus Prime x570-pro CPU - Ryzen 9 3900x MEM - 32G Fury @ 2133 (recycled from my past build and will upgrade) VGA - GTX 1060 8G HD - 1TB WD-NVME Any ideas or advice would be greatly appreciated. It's my first time to build with AMD. Thanks, James