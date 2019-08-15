ASUS Prime X570-Pro Aura Sync issues

nguyen704

nguyen704

Does anyone have this board? If so, were you able to get Aura Sync to work? I can't get it to work for the life of me. I tried installing the latest version and I always get 'Aura Service is unavailable' error message. No workarounds have worked for me. I tried using Armoury Crate, but it doesn't detect my motherboard. I am completely stuck.

Specs:
3900X
32GB Crucial Ballistix 3200Mhz
1TB Inland NVME

Forgot to mention I have iCUE installed to control my keyboard.
 
nguyen704

nguyen704

I think the motherboard I got is bad. The motherboard VGA and Boot led now stays constantly on and there is no display. Aura sync issues and now this? I question the quality of this motherboard.
 
M76

M76

For what it's worth I installed Aura sync on my X570-F, but I uninstalled it in 2 minutes. It worked. But I don't care about RGB lighting. I just wanted to turn it off completely but I'm not going to run a huge bloated service just to get that achieved.
 
K

kirbyrj

M76 said:
For what it's worth I installed Aura sync on my X570-F, but I uninstalled it in 2 minutes. It worked. But I don't care about RGB lighting. I just wanted to turn it off completely but I'm not going to run a huge bloated service just to get that achieved.
Can't you do that from the bios?
 
nguyen704

nguyen704

Holy crap... I finally got Aura Sync to work on this blasted motherboard.

  1. I uninstalled the previous Aura Sync software
  2. Deleted all related folders in Program Files
  3. Run CCleaner to clean registry
  4. Restarted PC
  5. Download Aura Sync 1.07.71 and extract it to the Download folder
  6. Open Powershell as admin
  7. Run the following script in Powershell (This installs all the .exes in aac folder)
    Set-ExecutionPolicy -ExecutionPolicy Unrestricted
    Get-ChildItem "$HOME\Downloads\Lighting_Control_1.07.71\LightingService\aac" -Filter *.exe |
    Foreach-Object {
    $params = "/uninstall", "/passive", "/norestart"
    & $_.FullName $params
    }
  8. Run AuraServiceSetup.exe (if installed correctly, the RGB lights should turn off for a brief second and turn back on)
  9. Run AsusSetup.exe (if installed correctly, the RGB lights should turn off for a brief second and turn back on)
  10. Restart PC

It baffles me that I had to take these steps to get Aura Sync to work. I assume running AsusSetup.exe first wasn't enough to install all necessary files for the service to work correctly on this motherboard. Hopefully this works for you.
 
D

Dark12

nguyen704 said:
Holy crap... I finally got Aura Sync to work on this blasted motherboard.

  1. I uninstalled the previous Aura Sync software
  2. Deleted all related folders in Program Files
  3. Run CCleaner to clean registry
  4. Restarted PC
  5. Download Aura Sync 1.07.71 and extract it to the Download folder
  6. Open Powershell as admin
  7. Run the following script in Powershell (This installs all the .exes in aac folder)
  8. Run AuraServiceSetup.exe (if installed correctly, the RGB lights should turn off for a brief second and turn back on)
  9. Run AsusSetup.exe (if installed correctly, the RGB lights should turn off for a brief second and turn back on)
  10. Restart PC

It baffles me that I had to take these steps to get Aura Sync to work. I assume running AsusSetup.exe first wasn't enough to install all necessary files for the service to work correctly on this motherboard. Hopefully this works for you.
I am going to try this tonight.
I've been pulling my hair out over this. Lol
Thanks for posting your fix!
 
D

Dark12

There is an xml setting file left behind after uninstallation in LightService folder. Deleting that and reinstalling fixed it for me.
Finallllly
 
K

kamikazi

I have the Asus Crosshair VIII X570 and I did have an issue with Aura Sync. One reinstall did the trick though. I got rid of Armoury Crate as it conflicted with Corsair iCue. If you have iCue running, you do have to download a patch from Corsair for everything to work.
 
K

kirbyrj

I had this issue the other day...

From what I can tell, you don't actually use the Aura Sync program anymore. Uninstall it.

Download Armory Crate and use the Aura Sync program from within that program and then it works fine again. Not sure if this is related to the more recent LED firmware update on the X570-Pro board.
 
M

mcoleksajr

I'm so fed up with the Aura Sync and now this Armoury Crate software. Asus never seems to get any of their software right. AI Suite has been notoriously horrible for as long as I can remember also. I can live without the AI Suite, but my rig has all kinds of addressable rgb lighting in it. Everything worked great until Armoury Crate was released. Aura Sync started giving errors that the lighting service wasn't running even though it showed up in the task manager. Then I noticed the new AC software and it worked for about a week and stopped detecting my Strix X470-F a couple of days ago. I even went through the effort of doing a clean install of Win 10 today and still the same thing. I think I'm done with Asus after this. Most of the software issues can be worked around or just not used at all, but when a custom build requires software to work it's quite frustrating. I'm thinking of going with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master for my next mobo. I'm just kind of waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to roll around. It's been a long run for me with Asus. I've been building PCs for 25+ years now and have always sworn by their motherboards. It's just sad that it's over software. This is the 2nd mobo with Aura Sync and the same issues. The 1st was a Strix B350 when Ryzen first came out. Anyway, that's enough of my venting. Hopefully someone figures out a consistent fix, since it's apparent that Asus can't get it right from the developer's end.
IMG_20191013_215939.jpg
IMG_20191012_164355.jpg
 
D

Dan_D

I've run into the problem you are talking about once on the test bench. Aside from that, it's always worked well for me. I have it running on my current system and its fine.
 
M

mcoleksajr

For the most part I could get the different versions of Aura Sync working. It usually just took making sure that the old version was completely uninstalled before installing the new. I knew how to fix it so it wasn't a big deal. Armoury Crate was also working great up until it updated a couple of days ago. This time it's really weird. My addressable 5v header that I have running 2 SATA 5v powered hubs works perfectly. It's the 12v headers stuck on green and the I/O cover doesn't do anything at all. Without any form of Asus lighting software installed, it does the usual rainbow cycle on all the lighting so I know that the LED strips connected to the 12v headers and I/O cover lights are working. When I installed the Armoury Crate software after the clean installation of Win 10 the addressable lighting works and the 12v headers stick on green and no I/O cover. My Strix X470 does not show up in Armoury Crate at all. I completely uninstalled AC with Revo Uninstaller Pro and went digging for left over files and folders even. When I installed 2 different versions of Aura Sync, 1.07.71 and 1.06.17, it would give me the lighting service was not running error and Aura Sync wouldn't run at all. I'm just really frustrated with it right now. I'll mess with it again tomorrow... Maybe.
 
M

mcoleksajr

I thought I'd at least follow up after everyone putting up with my rant. I was about to give up completely after I don't even know how many attempts at trying different things. I even went back to the October build of Win 10 before 1909 was installed with a clean installation and turning off Windows Update. Still the same bs. I don't know what made me decide to install iCue for my Vengeance RGB Pro lighting BEFORE using Revo Uninstaller Pro to get rid of Armoury Crate again, but I'm glad I did. When the drivers for the RAM installed and the little Windows notification played for new hardware being detected all of a sudden my lighting that's run by Aura Sync changed behavior also. I opened Armoury Crate and everything is detected again and it all works perfectly. I don't know what combination of stuff finally worked, but ultimately the installation of iCue fixed it. I think it has something to do with the November update to Windows also, but whatever. I'll leave Windows Update turned off and be done with it.
IMG_20191129_231812.jpg
 
M

myVick23

I'm having the same stuck on green issues:( put a lot of work into my rgb setup and it lasted 1 day after finishing. Connections are good, 5v addressable work great. Both 12v headers acting the same green replaces red when calibrated green and blue are swapped. Went through the whole uninstall process. :spitoutdummy: Pretty much-done everything you did still stuck.Thinking of replacing my mobo (asus prime x570 pro). any help would be greatly appreciated!

AMD Ryzen 3700
Prime X570 Pro
Aorus Geforce rtx 2070 super
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

RGB software just sucks, it would be great if you could just do it in hardware. I keep reseting mine to just red, and next reboot back to rainbow puke.
 
