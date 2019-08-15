ASUS Prime X570-Pro Aura Sync issues

I'm so fed up with the Aura Sync and now this Armoury Crate software. Asus never seems to get any of their software right. AI Suite has been notoriously horrible for as long as I can remember also. I can live without the AI Suite, but my rig has all kinds of addressable rgb lighting in it. Everything worked great until Armoury Crate was released. Aura Sync started giving errors that the lighting service wasn't running even though it showed up in the task manager. Then I noticed the new AC software and it worked for about a week and stopped detecting my Strix X470-F a couple of days ago. I even went through the effort of doing a clean install of Win 10 today and still the same thing. I think I'm done with Asus after this. Most of the software issues can be worked around or just not used at all, but when a custom build requires software to work it's quite frustrating. I'm thinking of going with the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master for my next mobo. I'm just kind of waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to roll around. It's been a long run for me with Asus. I've been building PCs for 25+ years now and have always sworn by their motherboards. It's just sad that it's over software. This is the 2nd mobo with Aura Sync and the same issues. The 1st was a Strix B350 when Ryzen first came out. Anyway, that's enough of my venting. Hopefully someone figures out a consistent fix, since it's apparent that Asus can't get it right from the developer's end.