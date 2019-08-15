ASUS Prime X570-Pro Aura Sync issues

nguyen704
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2008
- Messages
- 1,396
Does anyone have this board? If so, were you able to get Aura Sync to work? I can't get it to work for the life of me. I tried installing the latest version and I always get 'Aura Service is unavailable' error message. No workarounds have worked for me. I tried using Armoury Crate, but it doesn't detect my motherboard. I am completely stuck.
Specs:
3900X
32GB Crucial Ballistix 3200Mhz
1TB Inland NVME
Forgot to mention I have iCUE installed to control my keyboard.
Specs:
3900X
32GB Crucial Ballistix 3200Mhz
1TB Inland NVME
Forgot to mention I have iCUE installed to control my keyboard.
Last edited: