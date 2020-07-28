Asus PRIME X-570 Pro - Weird VGA/Bios Issue

Board as mentioned, R9 3900X, 1080ti (also ASUS,) V-Color RAM, Corsair MP600 Gen4 M.2 SSD.

If I'm outputting video to my monitor via DisplayPort cable, I am unable to get into the BIOS by any method. Slowing down the boot, interrupting the boot, hard BIOS reset via battery removal, etc - it will not BIOS. Just launches straight to Windows. Additionally, the VGA diagnostic LED on the board remains lit after boot. GPU is running fine, can overclock, benchmark, and game, no driver issues - yet this ASUS board claims the VGA adapter is experiencing an issue of some kind.

If I remove the DisplayPort cable and switch to HDMI, both of those problems go away. Can boot to BIOS like normal, LED does not remain lit after boot. I'm currently using DisplayPort under the assumption that it's "just better," though I have some vague recollection that I need it in order for my 1080ti to do G-Sync to my 144hz FreeSync monitor at 3440x1440.

Has anyone else seen anything like this? Is there a fix that can be recommended?
 
pendragon1 said:
bad cable? bioses up to date?
BIOS may be out of date. If it were a bad cable, wouldn't it... y'know, not work? 😁 It does fine after boot. That'd have to be a very weird, specific failure.

Worth checking though. I do have another DisplayPort cable I can test with.
 
Viola. Update went quick, rebooted and problem solved - I got my mobo splash screen and the VGA light is off now. Thanks! Kinda embarrassed I didn't think to search for the card, I got snagged on the idea that it was a motherboard issue.
 
VanGoghComplex said:
Viola. Update went quick, rebooted and problem solved - I got my mobo splash screen and the VGA light is off now. Thanks! Kinda embarrassed I didn't think to search for the card, I got snagged on the idea that it was a motherboard issue.
i googled "displayport no bios" and that was on the first page, didnt even have "nvidia" in it. glad i could help.
 
