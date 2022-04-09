Asus PRIME TRX40-PRO USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 Type C Support?

Hey guys I am a bit confused, does anyone know if the Asus Prime TRX40-Pro mobo supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 Type C or just regular USB 3.2 Gen 2 type C??



In the motherboard manual it just says "Type C" without the "2x2" behind it, so I am assuming it does not support the 2x2 double speed??



Thanks you.