ASUS PRIME H610M-K D4 and Intel i5-12400F speed recovering upon installing latest Intel ME update

C

Clstryn

n00b
Joined
Sep 26, 2025
Messages
1
Greetings,
I have been facing this issue since many months now. All of a sudden, the system slows down after few hours of usage and the speed recovers once I reinstall the Intel ME driver. The intel ME driver that fixes the issue is "Version 16.1.35.2557_S".
So, I have tried disabling the updates pushed by windows updates, also did a fresh clean install of the Intel ME driver following the process that begins with first updating the BIOS. I still have no luck. To fix this issue, I have to keep reinstalling the specified Intel ME driver, it works for a few hours, then again it slows back down to an unusable level.

My PC Specs are as follows:
Motherboard: ASUS PRIME H610M-K D4 Rev 1.xx | BIOS Version 3801
CPU: Intel i5-12400F
GPU: ASUS nVidia RTX 4060 8GB OC
RAM: XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 16GB 1.35V 3000MHz
SSD: nVME (Kingston) + M.2 (Crucial)
OS: Windows 11 Pro
 
