asus Prime B450-plus on a Ryzen 5 3600X

I am sure you guessed I am stuck.
Got the system together and everything turn on but no signal and no bios.
Looks like I am in waiting for a boot recovery kit form AMD.
I submitted for a ticket on 4/4 will see how long it will take.

anyone know how long this will take ?
 
Zepher

is that due to the BIOS not up to date for the 3600X?
 
yes , my dads old pc was a intel i3.
so he bought that since the motherboard came with 16 ddr 4 ram deal on amazon.
Those all need a bios to see that cpu.
 
