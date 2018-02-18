Asus Poseidon 1080Ti coldplate issue, multiple users.

Hey all,a fellow mate from another forum brought this to my attention as I too run Poseidons.He said that he was getting higher temps over time ( 40ish into 50ish °C )and could not find the root cause, his DIY was top clean, no clogged fins, all good. He then lifted the Asus Poseidon 1080Ti right at the far unsopported end and IMMEDEATLY temps dropped in the MSI Afterburner graph, down to low 40's°C.Well, yeah, I thought, nahhhh, NOT my issue. We wrote back and forth and he asked me to please test it, door off, lift the card and report back. I agreed and did just that 10min ago.WOW, I mean W O W !!!! my card was mining, many days nonstop already, allw armed up, card hovering at 51°C with 1847MHz/12000MHz and 947mV, doing ETH. The card dropped it DROPPED WAY DOWN !I lifted the card right where the two white diodes are, first gently---> 43°C, then some more..42°C..then I went and got me a wooden Balsa stick, cut it to the righjt length and supported the card so it was all 90°angles, proper looking---> 41°C FORTYONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!It still is at 41°C while I type this.I will call my oldest son who runs my 980GTX Poseidon, fresh from RMA with new fans, he has only a AIO for CPU, so the card runs only on Air. I will ask him to test the same with this older card, that just got repaired/replaced.This is very nice and strange at the same time.Kyle, do you still have your Poseidon 1080Ti from the review ? If yes, would you be willing to give this a try ?