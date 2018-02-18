Asus Poseidon 1080Ti coldplate issue, multiple users.

Hey all,

a fellow mate from another forum brought this to my attention as I too run Poseidons.

He said that he was getting higher temps over time ( 40ish into 50ish °C )and could not find the root cause, his DIY was top clean, no clogged fins, all good. He then lifted the Asus Poseidon 1080Ti right at the far unsopported end and IMMEDEATLY temps dropped in the MSI Afterburner graph, down to low 40's°C.

Well, yeah, I thought, nahhhh, NOT my issue. We wrote back and forth and he asked me to please test it, door off, lift the card and report back. I agreed and did just that 10min ago.


WOW, I mean W O W !!!! my card was mining, many days nonstop already, allw armed up, card hovering at 51°C with 1847MHz/12000MHz and 947mV, doing ETH. The card dropped it DROPPED WAY DOWN !

I lifted the card right where the two white diodes are, first gently---> 43°C, then some more..42°C..then I went and got me a wooden Balsa stick, cut it to the righjt length and supported the card so it was all 90°angles, proper looking

---> 41°C FORTYONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


It still is at 41°C while I type this.


I will call my oldest son who runs my 980GTX Poseidon, fresh from RMA with new fans, he has only a AIO for CPU, so the card runs only on Air. I will ask him to test the same with this older card, that just got repaired/replaced.


This is very nice and strange at the same time.


Kyle, do you still have your Poseidon 1080Ti from the review ? If yes, would you be willing to give this a try ?

https://forums.eagle.ru/showthread.php?t=202911
 
The BalsaQuickFix in Action.

I never saw any Poseidon running THAT cool ;)
 

so are the screws loose or something? if not the try the prop rod trick ^.
 
No, the card is fairly new. We have been able to reproduce this on several cards now, not only Asus but also MSI Air cooled.

It seems to be a weakness of the general layout. 2 lbs heavy, horizontically mounted, supported at the slot only...what can the card to but bend ? Nothing.

I wouldnt be suprised if there are plenty installed cards from various vendors and make that drop in temp 15-20°C if you support them at the right spot ( not PCB, but the fan shroud/plastic cover ).

Thinking about it, it makes sense. How should those 2 planes stay aligned in a perfect manner if you mount them as we do. That is truely hard to achieve. I just did never think it makes SUCH a dramatic difference.


Kyle's review hard the card as well at around 50°C. I would like to hear if another user can lower the card to 37-38°C full load by just raising the far end with the fingertip for testing. It takes 1min to test.

As reference, I dropped from 51°C stable mining temp to 37°C !!!!! ETH 39.8MH/sec

The card now overclocks to at least 2101/12528 vs 2025/12006 before, and it runs at 47°C @ those 2.1GHz, thats ~10°C lower than the former max OC with the "unsupported card".
 
So, the issue is that the cooler sags and pulls away from the card slightly?

It sounds like you need to tighten the mounting fasteners or something.
 
BitMaster said:
No, the card is fairly new. We have been able to reproduce this on several cards now, not only Asus but also MSI Air cooled.

It seems to be a weakness of the general layout. 2 lbs heavy, horizontically mounted, supported at the slot only...what can the card to but bend ? Nothing.

I wouldnt be suprised if there are plenty installed cards from various vendors and make that drop in temp 15-20°C if you support them at the right spot ( not PCB, but the fan shroud/plastic cover ).

Thinking about it, it makes sense. How should those 2 planes stay aligned in a perfect manner if you mount them as we do. That is truely hard to achieve. I just did never think it makes SUCH a dramatic difference.


Kyle's review hard the card as well at around 50°C. I would like to hear if another user can lower the card to 37-38°C full load by just raising the far end with the fingertip for testing. It takes 1min to test.

As reference, I dropped from 51°C stable mining temp to 37°C !!!!! ETH 39.8MH/sec

The card now overclocks to at least 2101/12528 vs 2025/12006 before, and it runs at 47°C @ those 2.1GHz, thats ~10°C lower than the former max OC with the "unsupported card".
kyle tests on an open flat test bench. so I don't think hed be having sag. that's why I asked about tightness but if you check it has to be the block pulling away. time for a prop rod.
 
My buddy contacted Asus Support in the ROG forum as we are not the only ones seeing this. Either many cards are badly assembled or there is a lurking pitfall in this current design that some cards fall into, by definition/design.

My card is under warranty, one reason I bought a Hybrid, I am not going to take it apart as I would destroy the seal. Just had 1 Poseidon in RMA for failed fans, glad they fixed that one as it still was under warranty, 2y10m old.


This does need further observation, it's not only Asus, it's not only Hybrid or WC cards, it's across the board.
 
Kyle did not have SUCH low temps in his review. I am mining at 100% load with 37°C, my highest OC went from 2025MHz/57°C to at least 2101/47°C, my RAM at least for testing works beyond 13000MHz, tho it did get some anomalies at 13500 and hung up. 12800 seems to be stable, maybe a 13000 VRAM is possible ( 42.5MH/sec ETH !!! ).

I wonder how much Poseidons differ in temp across the board.
 
My fans dont spin at all and my temps are below 40°C, that's way lower than his 50ish!C temps in the vid.


But yeah, it's not only Asus doing this marketing, they all do it. Welcome to capitalism.
 
Switched to EVGA 1070, two fans, no LEDs, smaller card, no issues and it's way cheaper!

Never buying Asus ROG again.

And the problem is not in the marketing, the problem that ROG plastic addition makes cooling worse, case compability worse for no logical reason but just to impress kids with flashy designs and sell more cards.
 
Nah man I have twon1080ti poseidon.

They are 40 to 50c on avg under hardcore gaming with my rad fans in high.
 
tangoseal said:
Lmao ok buddy.

Way to be an extremist. I have ZERO problems with my posiedons.
Lucky you.

I have been using Asus products for several years and had no issues.. until 3 faulty ROG products in the last year! Asus refused to replace the Poseidon so it was the last straw.

I managed to fix the card myself and put it for mining now. but got an EVGA for my main rig and couldn't be more happy.
 
Originalas said:
Lucky you.

I have been using Asus products for several years and had no issues.. until 3 faulty ROG products in the last year! Asus refused to replace the Poseidon so it was the last straw.

I managed to fix the card myself and put it for mining now. but got an EVGA for my main rig and couldn't be more happy.
Ok well with 3 you have a point. There are a lot of people that will get one bad product and then jump to extremes. Sorry.
 
Originalas said:
Lucky you.

I have been using Asus products for several years and had no issues.. until 3 faulty ROG products in the last year! Asus refused to replace the Poseidon so it was the last straw.

I managed to fix the card myself and put it for mining now. but got an EVGA for my main rig and couldn't be more happy.
YIkes, seems like you have gotten a bad batch of cards.
 
tangoseal said:
Ok well with 3 you have a point. There are a lot of people that will get one bad product and then jump to extremes. Sorry.
I've found that asus' support/repair is one of the worst. I don't think paying a premium for their products is worth it.
 
It depends on where you live I guess. I have had a few RMA's with Asus as a dealer and customer, most have been pleasant. The only thing that pisse dme off was with my ROG Laptop. The BlueRay drive went bad after 3 month and despite I had both a warranty extension plus Insurance for 3 years, each like 150€ iirc, they wanted me to send the laptop in, for at least 3 weeks. Ever since I own a Asus ROG laptop with a broken BlueRay. I will not send in anything for 3 weeks if its 3 screws only.

In contrast to this bad experience was my X99 WS/IPMI board that bricked. The telephone support was extensive, almost 2h trying to reflash the board. In the end, Asus send me a board same day, in advance, no Bull ! I had 2 weeks time to return the dead board in the same box, free shipping. THAT, only works with SRV and WS boards, no ROG, no STRIX, no PRIME, remember that if you need that service.

My 980GTX Poseidon had broken fans after 2y11m use. Asus was quick in fixing it, all fine. The 2 weeks that the middleman took I cannot blame on Asus, they did a fine job.

There is much light but also some shadow, stay fair.
 
I was speaking for the US. Maybe it's better in euroland. I hope so because even the support center had guys who could barely speak english.
 
I'm gonna necromancer this thread because it's what kicked my head into working gear and led me to completely resolve my fan/temp issue.

So I managed to buy the Poseidon 1080ti that Kyle reviewed, and until a few months ago all was well. Then I noticed that my PC was getting louder than I remembered during gaming, and this went on for a while as I tried adjusting fan profiles and fan control software all the while not bothering to check temp logs.

Then yesterday I stumble into this thread, check my temps, and immediately realize what a moron I've been because the card was hitting 90+C as soon as load is applied, then throttling it's way through. (This is with water). I'll also note that simply lifting the dangling corner didn't do anything.

Cleaned and re-applied thermal paste, reinstalled with a piece of pine wedging up the free corner, and the load temp tops out around 50C after a few hours.

So thanks, Bitmaster.
 
