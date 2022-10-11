ASUS Phoenix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mini itx- 250 Shipped

ASUS Phoenix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mini itx- 250 ShippedBought from a forum member about 6 months ago. Barely used. Had in my living room pc mini itx for couch gaming. Rarely did couch game. I didnt mine on it, I believe the forum member didnt mine on it as well.Accept Paypal F&F 250 SHIPPEDHeat