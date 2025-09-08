ASUS PG32UCDP (WOLED) black crush appears to be refresh rate related

So here's an interesting one for all of you who have this (and maybe other) WOLED monitors and just in general:



Best Buy has these on sale right now and I decided to pick one up to try it. If you follow my posts I'm a MiniLED fanboy, particularly the PG32UQX but I wanted to try one of the 240Hz OLEDs. Figured for $1100 I'd give it a shot, I can return it if I hate it and I might just keep both and play with them depending on what I'm doing. I'll have a full post with my thoughts after more experimentation, but I encountered something strange that I figured was worth sharing separately.



A number of tests with this showed it has black crush, that as you get to low display values it just goes to black. Sure enough, you can see this on lagom.nl's black level test. box 1, 2, and 3 look totally dark, even if you turn on shadow booster and such. I also observed it in a game (Star Valor) where a very faint grid is completely gone. Ok that sucks, you can fix it for SDR content by running in HDR mode and letting it handle the mapping, but still.



The strange thing to me is that not all the tests show that, some show fine black level performance. Odd, you'd expect it was a problem everyone would see, or nobody would see. If it was something fixed in firmware, you'd expect mine to be fine, it is the latest revision. What could be going on?





...then I randomly changed my display refresh rate down to 60Hz. I noticed that the desktop looked a little different so I decided to check and sure enough, no more black level crush. Now all the boxes were visible (well I think 1 was visible, it is very faint) and I could see the grid in Star Valor. For some reason this monitor has an issue with black crush at 240Hz, but not at 60Hz. Now I haven't gotten a chance to check it with a meter since currently all the measurement software I try to install is setting off my virus scanner (probably a false positive but I'm waiting until I can get it cleared up) but I'm pretty sure of the visual results. It also seems to have less crush at 120Hz, though I'm not sure if it is quite the same as 60Hz (here is where a meter is really needed) I could still see the grid in Star Valor.



So if you have one of these and you want to get rid of the SDR black crush (I haven't done HDR testing yet) drop the refresh rate. Of course... part of the reason to wish to own one is the high refresh rate so that makes it less attractive... but it does appear to work.