You know what hurts me?That we need BFI being implemented in monitor even though the same tech can be done by GPU.Not only simple 50% duty cycle display frame and then black after that but fancier things like use VRR to control duty cycle and even implementing BFI with VRR - range in this case would be very limited and there would be probably some flickering but as long as we have same average ratio of displayed image to displayed black it should be passable performance.In fact I don't Nvidia's Pulsar tech can do anything outside what GPU could do for quote on quote normal GPU because OLED panels themselves are unlikely to have any special capabilities and unlike strobed LCDs OLEDs don't need anything. Also why we see BFI reducing maximum refresh rate.In fact I think AMD is already working on it or will and especially if Pulsar happens to be exclusive to Nvidia GPUs.It is similar situation to VRR.Today people might not think about it like that but in the past people were confused about how LCDs work and most of them thought LCD only displays frame when it changed - so pretty much almost everyone thought LCDs have built-in VRR tech because it was so obvious.Funnily enough we didn't really need Nvidia to make G-Sync module to give us VRR because when AMD introduced FreeSync it was quickly found out by curious people tested non-FreeSync monitors (including very old ones) and these worked with FreeSync signals just fine.It is obvious all OLEDs could have simple 50% duty cycle BFI but I guess with VRR it is less obvious this could be done.