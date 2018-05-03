Asus PG279Q - G-Sync Turbo button no longer working since 1803 update

Did the Windows 10 1803 update, I no longer have the ability to switch my Display refresh rate with the Turbo button. What could cause this? Did a fresh driver install...nothing helped. Checked the display settings in Windows 10 and it seems that it is locked at whatever I manually set the displays to in windows. I put it back to 144 and it seems that the new 1803 update wants to just keep displays at that setting. Before it used to intelligently switch from 60 Hz at the desktop to 144 for games... what the hell?