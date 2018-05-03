Asus PG279Q - G-Sync Turbo button no longer working since 1803 update

Sprayingmango

Sprayingmango

Did the Windows 10 1803 update, I no longer have the ability to switch my Display refresh rate with the Turbo button. What could cause this? Did a fresh driver install...nothing helped. Checked the display settings in Windows 10 and it seems that it is locked at whatever I manually set the displays to in windows. I put it back to 144 and it seems that the new 1803 update wants to just keep displays at that setting. Before it used to intelligently switch from 60 Hz at the desktop to 144 for games... what the hell?
 
ProfessorUtopia

ProfessorUtopia

I generally defer feature updates for a bit to avoid such bugs, but I'll probably check out 1803 shortly after Patch Tuesday, barring any other reports of significant issues. I'll let you know what I find, if you haven't sorted it out by then.

XoR_ said:
Why would you even want desktop at just 60hz?
I run mine at 120Hz on the desktop, as I don't find any discernable benefit to higher refresh rates for desktop tasks; power consumption and heat generated are meaningfully reduced versus 144/165Hz. I'd presume this would continue to scale with lower refresh rates.
 
ProfessorUtopia

ProfessorUtopia

I'm encountering this issue as well on 1803 with driver version 397.64. I played around with a few settings, to no avail. I'll dig a little further when I have some time, but it might be worth reporting the issue on the Nvidia forums. I'd be surprised if this is a PG279Q specific issue, though I've not found other reports, yet.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I never found any use for the turbo button. I keep mine on 144 Hz all the time. Is there a reason you want to switch to a lower refresh rate on the desktop? The 4 mouse clicks it takes to change it through the control panel would take the same amount of time cycling through refresh rates with the button anyway, I would think.
 
ProfessorUtopia

ProfessorUtopia

Armenius said:
...The 4 mouse clicks it takes to change it through the control panel would take the same amount of time cycling through refresh rates with the button anyway, I would think.
Once it's configured, no interaction is needed; prior to the update it would automatically switch between the configured desktop refresh rate and the maximum refresh rate set from the monitor. The issue now is, the in-game refresh rate is capped to the desktop refresh rate.
 
Armenius

Armenius

ProfessorUtopia said:
Once it's configured, no interaction is needed; prior to the update it would automatically switch between the configured desktop refresh rate and the maximum refresh rate set from the monitor. The issue now is, the in-game refresh rate is capped to the desktop refresh rate.
There is a setting in the NVIDIA control panel that does this, too: Preferred refresh rate - Highest available.
 
