ASUS P8Z77-V PRO - Intel 82579V NIC eeprom issue

Hello,
MB: ASUS P8Z77-V PRO
NIC: Intel 82579V
Steps I did wrong:
1) Flashed eeprom with wrong image file from 82574L adapter. 82579V(my) -> 82574L(wrong)
2) Havent done backup
Result: My controller is shown as 82574L and doesnt work.
Fortunately I found one good man with same MB who did 82579V NICs eeprom dump and now I original have imagefile.ee
Steps I did to repair:
1) Flashed 82579V from same MB with eeupdate command.
It said - flashed successfully, but all stayed the same.
I have the same errors as before:
DEMO
And my lan adapter is still recognized as wrong one:82574L(wrong) 82579V(my)
One more strange thing: When I do /dump from NICs eeprom it gives me file with only FFFF FFFF... So i think its blank.. How its possible?
Could you please point in what direction should I move?!
Thank you!
