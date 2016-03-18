ASUS P8Z77-V PRO - Intel 82579V NIC eeprom issue

N

nmask

n00b
Joined
Mar 18, 2016
Messages
2
Hello,

MB: ASUS P8Z77-V PRO
NIC: Intel 82579V

Steps I did wrong:
1) Flashed eeprom with wrong image file from 82574L adapter. 82579V(my) -> 82574L(wrong)
2) Havent done backup

Result: My controller is shown as 82574L and doesnt work.
Fortunately I found one good man with same MB who did 82579V NICs eeprom dump and now I original have imagefile.ee

Steps I did to repair:
1) Flashed 82579V from same MB with eeupdate command.

It said - flashed successfully, but all stayed the same.
I have the same errors as before:
DEMO

And my lan adapter is still recognized as wrong one:82574L(wrong) 82579V(my)
One more strange thing: When I do /dump from NICs eeprom it gives me file with only FFFF FFFF... So i think its blank.. How its possible?

Could you please point in what direction should I move?!

Thank you!
 
K

KingRaptor

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 24, 2012
Messages
119
May be after an eeprom flash, you have to reset the BIOS to clear out any cache? Just making a wild guess here...
 
N

nmask

n00b
Joined
Mar 18, 2016
Messages
2
Thanks for answer.

I solved problem reflashing gBe BIOS sector with FTK tool.
All is ok now.
 
C

cubeover2

n00b
Joined
Nov 3, 2022
Messages
1
Dear nmask - or anyone - would you be so kind to provide me the original intel 82579V EEPROM file "imagefile.ee" please?
I have an Asus X79-DELUXE which has this intel LAN card's NVM got destroyed when I had to replace a bad BIOS chip.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top