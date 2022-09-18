Asus P8P67 WS Revolution bios issue

I have a Asus P8P67 WS Revo that has been a tried and true motherboard. It has a overclocked 2600K in it that has run at that speed for years. 4.43 is the overclock. In the last 5 to 6 years it has been just a web browser for my wife. I got back in to folding so it got a better gpu and then a second gpu. Both cards worked great and cpu temps were normal for it. Mid 50's. Now it has been moved to a dedicated folding rig. Added 4 2080ti's. Everything is water cooled. Cpu temps have now jumped even with a better cpu block. I basically need to remove the overclock from it. That would keep temps down and would also keep the windows crashes from happening. The cpu at it's current overclcock does not like a 4 gpu's folding. That is the back ground.



Now here is the issue I am having. Once the power button comes on the screen stays black. Giving a min or so Windows screen comes up and loads Windows.( Win 10). I get no post screen video output. I hit the delete key when booting and it is going to the bios but no video. I powered everything off and removed the cmos battery to reset the cmos but the overclock stayed. Getting to the cmos jumper will be a task. I will have to remove 2 gpu's to gain access. If I could just have video on the bios screen I would just remove the overclock. Has anyone run across this issue of no video output in the bios? Google has not helped.



Do I need to remove all the gpu's and run just one? It has been a good bit of time since I have needed to go into the bios of this board. I also have not payed attention to how long it has not shown a post screen either.