Asus p8b ws won't boot with supermicro psu

Hi



I have strange problem. I use Asus P8B WS motherboard in Supermicro Chassis. By now I had Corsair 1000W PSU.

I decided to change it to PWS-920P-SQ. But Motherboard wont boot. DIAG_CPU led is always on. Of cource I connected 8 pin cpu cable.

I tested another Supermicro PSU and same result.



I tested those PSU on other motherboard and booted smoothly. P8B WS is fine as work good with Corsair PSU.



What may be the problem?