Asus p8b ws won't boot with supermicro psu

pablocool

Feb 27, 2018
I have strange problem. I use Asus P8B WS motherboard in Supermicro Chassis. By now I had Corsair 1000W PSU.
I decided to change it to PWS-920P-SQ. But Motherboard wont boot. DIAG_CPU led is always on. Of cource I connected 8 pin cpu cable.
I tested another Supermicro PSU and same result.

I tested those PSU on other motherboard and booted smoothly. P8B WS is fine as work good with Corsair PSU.

What may be the problem?
 
Yes, exactly. Somehow Asus P8B WS does not like any of Supermicro PSU. While old P4 motherboard boots with that just fine. I have no idea what may be wrong.
Does anyone heard about such misterious incompatibility?
 
