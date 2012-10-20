[?] ASUS P7P55D + i7 860+ 32GB?

lets put this way, i7-8xx is same as the mobile i7-9x0m/mx, example: W510/710 works with 4x 8gb sticks



now, why does intel says 16GB max?



during the time the max ram configuration as follows:



the definition of density depends on the year,

back in 2009 the "high density = 2GB per side, => 4GB per stick top" <===== this is when intel does the QA on the CPU

back in 2012 the "high density = 4GB per side, => 8GB per stick top"

now the high density 8GB perside



DDR3 Desktop UDIMM

16GB = 8GB both side , 16chips-> high density

8GB = 8GB one side , 8chips-> high density

8GB = 4GB both side, 16chips -> low density

4GB = 4GB one side, 8 chips -> high density

4GB = 2GB both side, 16 chips -> low density



so back to your question, why intel says 16GB top due to time of testing, also, if it takes 8GB low density, what stop use high density 8GB or even 16GB? it has to do the allocation table, as it was not design to address the memory register in such high density chip



example:



lets say

"1st low density chip" ...e.g 4GB stick with 2GB on both side

0x00 -> 0x7F (0~127)

and 2nd low density chip:

0x80 -> 0xFF (255)



"1 high density chip":...e.g 4GB stick with 4GB on single side



0x00 -> 0xFF (0-255)



now we have ultra density of 8GB per side



0x00 -> 1FF (0-511)



here is the problem, if the cpu can only do 0x00 -> 0xFF, what do u do with the rest of the 0x100 -> 0x1FF (256-511)? either cpu will treated as low the max it can address (usually), but if the ram has SPD or other feature, it may trying to confirm with CPU on the capacity, as result = no boot