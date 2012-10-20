[?] ASUS P7P55D + i7 860+ 32GB?

hahah guess waht! i got 32GB installed and they works GREEEEAAAAT!
Let me check,
2x cossair cmx16gx3m2a1600c11
2x team tlyd38g1600hc10abk
All of those ram are low density 16chip per stick (8x each $ide) 8gb ddr3 udim
kool, the 1st gen i7 is still a very capable system, both 1366 and 1156 socket... in fact i have 5x dual 1366 system still in daily operation and 1x 1156 (i changed the ASUS P7P55D with a foxconn M-ATX board to fit in the smaller case).
dual 1366 system currently has 144GB ram each and 1156 has 32GB