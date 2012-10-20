[?] ASUS P7P55D + i7 860+ 32GB?

[?] ASUS P7P55D + i7 860+ 32GB?

i know the board offically support 16GB, but does it work with 8GB * 4 = 32GB? if not how about 8GB*2 = 16GB? i was also told if u are using "dual - core" the max ram = 16GB, but with quad = 32GB...
 
G.SKILL lists compatibility of this board w/ their 32GB Ripjaws kit but I can't seem to find anything form kingston or crucial that show any support for 32gb. As you said, officially, Asus says 16GB is max so I'd say that is probably accurate. I would use 4x4gb for the dual channel speeds using 2x8gb and the ram only running at single channel. I didn't even check if the motherboard will support a single 8gb dimm.
 
Damn, I wish I researched this before buying a 4x4 kit for my setup. I would have went 4x8 had I known.
 
Very interesting. I knew that the Lynnfield Xeons support 32 GB, but even on Intel's site the i7-860 are mentioned with 16 GB max.
Well at that time 8 GB modules cost a fortune, it wasn't an option for a desktop system.
 
yea, i first bought 8gb *2 and it was flaky, but it turn out to be the motherboard, and now i have 8gb*4 fully working!
 
Let me check,

2x cossair cmx16gx3m2a1600c11
2x team tlyd38g1600hc10abk

All of those ram are low density 16chip per stick (8x each $ide) 8gb ddr3 udim
 
allenpan said:
Let me check,

2x cossair cmx16gx3m2a1600c11
2x team tlyd38g1600hc10abk

All of those ram are low density 16chip per stick (8x each $ide) 8gb ddr3 udim
Thank you for that.
With the CPU, it's identified that it will run 16GB Max, so just curious...what do they base that limit on and how can you run 32GB? Has the system been stable with the memory?

I'm planning on using it at a server for proxmox
 
lets put this way, i7-8xx is same as the mobile i7-9x0m/mx, example: W510/710 works with 4x 8gb sticks

now, why does intel says 16GB max?

during the time the max ram configuration as follows:

the definition of density depends on the year,
back in 2009 the "high density = 2GB per side, => 4GB per stick top" <===== this is when intel does the QA on the CPU
back in 2012 the "high density = 4GB per side, => 8GB per stick top"
now the high density 8GB perside

DDR3 Desktop UDIMM
16GB = 8GB both side , 16chips-> high density
8GB = 8GB one side , 8chips-> high density
8GB = 4GB both side, 16chips -> low density
4GB = 4GB one side, 8 chips -> high density
4GB = 2GB both side, 16 chips -> low density

so back to your question, why intel says 16GB top due to time of testing, also, if it takes 8GB low density, what stop use high density 8GB or even 16GB? it has to do the allocation table, as it was not design to address the memory register in such high density chip

example:

lets say
"1st low density chip" ...e.g 4GB stick with 2GB on both side
0x00 -> 0x7F (0~127)
and 2nd low density chip:
0x80 -> 0xFF (255)

"1 high density chip":...e.g 4GB stick with 4GB on single side

0x00 -> 0xFF (0-255)

now we have ultra density of 8GB per side

0x00 -> 1FF (0-511)

here is the problem, if the cpu can only do 0x00 -> 0xFF, what do u do with the rest of the 0x100 -> 0x1FF (256-511)? either cpu will treated as low the max it can address (usually), but if the ram has SPD or other feature, it may trying to confirm with CPU on the capacity, as result = no boot
 
Thank you for all that Allenpan.

As per your recommendation, I purchased 32gb of corsair memory and just received it today. The motherboard accepted it and the system booted up just fine.
I have an i7 870 waiting to get installed and waiting for the delivery of my quad NIC.


Thanks for the help
 
kool, the 1st gen i7 is still a very capable system, both 1366 and 1156 socket... in fact i have 5x dual 1366 system still in daily operation and 1x 1156 (i changed the ASUS P7P55D with a foxconn M-ATX board to fit in the smaller case).

dual 1366 system currently has 144GB ram each and 1156 has 32GB
 
allenpan said:
kool, the 1st gen i7 is still a very capable system, both 1366 and 1156 socket... in fact i have 5x dual 1366 system still in daily operation and 1x 1156 (i changed the ASUS P7P55D with a foxconn M-ATX board to fit in the smaller case).

dual 1366 system currently has 144GB ram each and 1156 has 32GB
Hello allenpan,

I have an asus P7H55-M Motherboard with a core i7 860, do you think that 4x8GB DDR3 Modules will work too ? like your P7P55D.
If yes, I will purchase 2x cossair cmx16gx3m2a1600c11.
 
