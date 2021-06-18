Asus P5N7A-VM (no co-processor drivers)

I have this desktop PC that my brother gave me. It had windows XP so I wiped it and put windows 10. Works fine, but in device manager, there are no drivers for the co-processor. The CPU is an Intel Q6700 @2.66GHz. The mobo uses the NVIDIA Geforce 9300 chipset which also includes drivers for the onboard VGA. I think the co-processor driver is for the onboard VGA, but can't really find info on it. I have the on board VGA disabled as much as possible, but the co-processor still shows up in device manager so I have it disabled.Do you think it will impact the performance of the mobo? I currently have 8 gigs of ram installed. It has a MSI Twin Frozr II/OC video card. Only drivers available are from Windows 10 dated in 2015. I'm planning on selling the desktop, but was wondering about the co-processor issue.