ASUS Offers Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Game Bundle

"Epic GPUs on offer from ASUS, ROG, and TUF Gaming
For gamers with a 4K monitor, ASUS recommends an ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 Super or a TUF Gaming Radeon RTX 7900 XTX graphics card to experience Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at its best. These powerhouse cards will let users run cranked-up graphics settings without regard for frames rates. For gamers using a 1440p display, ASUS recommends an ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER or a TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7800 XT - both of which offer incredible performance at that resolution. For the 1080p gamers out there, check out the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Or, for those on a tight budget, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO is an ultra-compact dual fan card that can easily fit into nearly any existing build.
Note: This offer excludes People's Republic of China, Russia, and Belarus."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322418/...le-for-selected-nvidia-and-amd-graphics-cards
