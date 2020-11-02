Asus motherboard replacement parts (Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula X570)

Send the board back. You won't be able to get a hold of anyone that could get you a replacement. You'd be expecting them to be a lot more flexible then they are. Last year during Ryzen 3000 release, Asus had a rash of ROG boards shipped with a missing grill over the chipset fan. The boards had to be returned for replacement. They couldn't ship the affected owners grills directly then. And to hope they do it for a single owner, don't get your hopes up.



That said, this would be a complaint to the seller no? You could obviously add heatsink but on resale it kinda hurts the value of the board later.