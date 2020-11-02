Asus motherboard replacement parts (Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula X570)

So I just received an Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula X570 that I picked up used from eBay at a good price. Only problem is that the cover that goes over the M.2 slots is missing.
Asus online chat just takes me to a FAQ search. I don't see anything on their site about ordering spare parts.
Any idea how I would go about ordering a replacement cover/heatsink for the M.2 slots?
