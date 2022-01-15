Asus motherboard occasionally loses boot order

The board is a P8BWS. It rarely happens but occasionally it happens when it goes to sleep. When it does it prevents me from booting up from WOL because it tries to boot from the DVD drive instead of the HD and there is no boot disk in it. I already checked the CMOS battery and it is reading 3.2 V. Also, no other settings seem to be changed, just the boot order. Anybody have any ideas? Also, that brings up a related question, it is possible to make it automatically try to boot from the HD if it can't boot from the DVD?