My monitor is giving me a black screen. I can change the source from HDMI to VGA and it will flash a shot of the desktop for a fraction of a second and then go black again. No OSD shows up at any time. Cycling power only gives the flash of desktop before going black again. The sources are different computers, so it shouldn’t be related to the PC itself. It is an ASUS ML239H purchased one Dec 2011.



Any thoughts?