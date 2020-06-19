Asus MG28UQ 4K Gaming Monitor (Auto Input Switch) disable

Format _C:
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2001
- Messages
- 3,082
I recently got a new Asus MG28UQ 4K gaming monitor to replace my faithful Benq GL2760H that replaced an Asus VH236H (now I know why I got the Benq instead of another Asus but I forgot at the time of this purchase why)
Anyway I searched all night and day for an answer to this question to no avail.
Is there a way to disable that damn annoying input auto switch (or at least increase the delay before it switches inputs) function.
I am currently using all three inputs
HDMI-1 for my main Ryzen 7 3700X computer.
HDMI-2 for my Onkyo TX-NR676 HDMI Aux out (the main one is connected to a Sony XBR-55X850C).
Display port for a Dell OptiPlex 7010 (that is my Hackintosh the Dell takes quite a few seconds to post video therefore the damn auto switch goes back to HDMI-1 of the Ryzen build as that system is mostly on 24/7/365 save for upgrades and power outages)
Anyway I searched all night and day for an answer to this question to no avail.
Is there a way to disable that damn annoying input auto switch (or at least increase the delay before it switches inputs) function.
I am currently using all three inputs
HDMI-1 for my main Ryzen 7 3700X computer.
HDMI-2 for my Onkyo TX-NR676 HDMI Aux out (the main one is connected to a Sony XBR-55X850C).
Display port for a Dell OptiPlex 7010 (that is my Hackintosh the Dell takes quite a few seconds to post video therefore the damn auto switch goes back to HDMI-1 of the Ryzen build as that system is mostly on 24/7/365 save for upgrades and power outages)