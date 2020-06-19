Asus MG28UQ 4K Gaming Monitor (Auto Input Switch) disable

I recently got a new Asus MG28UQ 4K gaming monitor to replace my faithful Benq GL2760H that replaced an Asus VH236H (now I know why I got the Benq instead of another Asus but I forgot at the time of this purchase why)



Anyway I searched all night and day for an answer to this question to no avail.



Is there a way to disable that damn annoying input auto switch (or at least increase the delay before it switches inputs) function.



I am currently using all three inputs

HDMI-1 for my main Ryzen 7 3700X computer.



HDMI-2 for my Onkyo TX-NR676 HDMI Aux out (the main one is connected to a Sony XBR-55X850C).



Display port for a Dell OptiPlex 7010 (that is my Hackintosh the Dell takes quite a few seconds to post video therefore the damn auto switch goes back to HDMI-1 of the Ryzen build as that system is mostly on 24/7/365 save for upgrades and power outages)