Asus mesh Wifi question

I have recently purchased an Asus AXE1600 router which I love. I'm currently running Wifi for everything but my main PC which I plug into an Ethernet port. I will be moving into a new home where the router will not be near my main PC. I really don't want to run Ethernet cables around the new house if I don't need to at the moment. My onboard Wifi from my motherboard supports WiFi 6E, but if I go with another Asus router using their mesh Wifi in the room with my PC am I able to connect directly to that routers Ethernet port to receive connection instead of using Wifi? I ask because I was using an Orbi mesh system that I could do this with and my connection would show as wired when plugged into that satellite even though it was connected wirelessly and on another floor entirely. Would I see any benefits in doing this over just using the Wifi 6E wireless connection? Forgive my ignorance on this as I am not a big network guy, but usually know enough to get by in most cases. Thanks in advance for any help.