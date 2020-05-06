Asus Maximus Hero VII has no RGB Header...

Hi Guys,

I am using an Asus Maximus Hero VII which has no RGB header. I would like to add some Front and Rear case fans with either RGB or white ring LEDs. I would be able to use a controller to accomplish this right.

You guys who have experience with these can you give me some recommendations on fan choices. There is just so many out there. I have already purchased my radiator fans and went with Noctua NF-A12x25.

Thanks.