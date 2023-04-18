Asus Maximus Hero Boards and PCI-E 5.0 Storage

From what I understand, with the

Maximus Z690 Hero

Maximus Z690 Hero Evangelion Edition

Maximus Z790 Hero



in order to use pci-e 5.0 storage, none of the m.2 nvme slots directly on the board supoprt 5.0. You have to use the hypercard (add in card) and it will only does pci-e 5.0 in the second x16 slot (not the top or bottom one), but if you have a triple slot videocard (like all high end air cooled cards) then you won't even be able to use this slot. The Maximus Extreme gets around this by having a slot right next to the RAM that you can plug the hypercard into, but what was Asus thinking with the Hero boards? Who is this board for?



CPU overclockers and benchers will either only care about cpu clocks & memory speeds, or if they're doing 3d benches then I don't see them caring about storage speeds. Regular users could water cool a 4090 but this doesn't seem like a board designed to require water cooling. Someone using a 2 slot card most likely wouldn't have a board this high end.



I have an older Hero board now as they're what I usually buy but this just seems like bad design all around. Does anyone know what they were thinking?