ASUS M5A97 -> 64gb RAM?

A

Ashton

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2004
Messages
2,483
My desktop died on me, but I noticed that the RAM from it matched the specs for my server (ASUS M5A97 w AMD FX8320) but when I installed them it just started beeping continually and would not post.

A quick google search revealed that there was supposed to be a bios update to support 4x16gb RAM, but I can't find anything beyond "an update is coming!"

Does anyone know of such an update? Or any other trick/hack to get the mobo to accept 64gb ram?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top