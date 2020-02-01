ASUS M5A97 -> 64gb RAM?

My desktop died on me, but I noticed that the RAM from it matched the specs for my server (ASUS M5A97 w AMD FX8320) but when I installed them it just started beeping continually and would not post.



A quick google search revealed that there was supposed to be a bios update to support 4x16gb RAM, but I can't find anything beyond "an update is coming!"



Does anyone know of such an update? Or any other trick/hack to get the mobo to accept 64gb ram?