ASUS lists Vivobook S 15 OLED with Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 processor

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,011
Pretty baller, ngl
"Starting with the details, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 laptop has been previously teased but now we get a better taste of what it's packing under the hood. The PC is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 CPU which features 12 cores, 42 MB of cache, up to 4.3 GHz clock speeds & an AI NPU that delivers up to 45 TOPS (75 TOPS in total) compute. The CPU also has an Adreno GPU that offers 3.8 TFLOPs of compute performance. The laptop should also come in the top X1E 84 100 and X1E 80 100 configurations though those aren't detailed yet.
Moving to the other specifications outside of the chip, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 laptop will come with up M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage and the listed model carries 1 TB of memory and 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory rated at up to 8533 MT/s. In terms of display, ASUS is known to offer its best OLED screens and this Vivobook is no exception as the laptop houses a 15.6" 3K panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness."
Source: https://wccftech.com/asus-vivobook-...ore-cpu-3k-oled-display-1250-euro-base-price/
"Starting with the details, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 laptop has been previously teased but now we get a better taste of what it's packing under the hood. The PC is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 CPU which features 12 cores, 42 MB of cache, up to 4.3 GHz clock speeds & an AI NPU that delivers up to 45 TOPS (75 TOPS in total) compute. The CPU also has an Adreno GPU that offers 3.8 TFLOPs of compute performance. The laptop should also come in the top X1E 84 100 and X1E 80 100 configurations though those aren't detailed yet.
Moving to the other specifications outside of the chip, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 laptop will come with up M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage and the listed model carries 1 TB of memory and 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory rated at up to 8533 MT/s. In terms of display, ASUS is known to offer its best OLED screens and this Vivobook is no exception as the laptop houses a 15.6" 3K panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness."
Source: https://wccftech.com/asus-vivobook-...ore-cpu-3k-oled-display-1250-euro-base-price/