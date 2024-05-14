ASUS Launches 16-Inch ZenScreen OLED MQ16AHE with 360-Degree Stand

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,980
"Technical specifications of the ZenScreen OLED MQ16AHE include a high contrast ratio of 100,000:1, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and a fast response time of 1ms, which contributes to a smooth and sharp viewing experience. ASUS has also incorporated its Low Blue Light technology and Flicker-Free technology to reduce eye strain during prolonged use. Connectivity options include a mini HDMI port and a USB Type-C port that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing for versatile connection setups. The device also supports USB Power Delivery, enabling operation and charging through a single USB Type-C connection. Physically, the display measures 358.7 mm in width, 226 mm in depth, and 9 mm in thickness, weighing approximately 720 grams. The integrated 360-degree stand enhances the display's functionality, allowing users to position the screen in multiple orientations according to their needs."
Source: https://www.guru3d.com/story/asus-launches-16inch-zenscreen-oled-mq16ahe-with-360degree-stand/
Source: https://www.guru3d.com/story/asus-launches-16inch-zenscreen-oled-mq16ahe-with-360degree-stand/