ASUS laptop F509JA confusion

First thanks for letting me join this forum.

I'm purchasing a new laptop to replace my old (15 years) one and after reviewing the specs I have decided to go for the ASUS F509JA from PC World. I need this to do a specific job and anything better would be a waste. However when searching the web for reviews I am getting very little on this model but lots on a X509JA. I can not find what the difference between these two are. The ASUS site hasn't helped. I would appreciate any help you can give. Thanks
 
I was able to find both of them easily with a search. Google each model separately and compare the specs.
 
