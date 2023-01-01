Asus laptop - 14" OLED screen - 90MHz - $449

I'm assuming they're reworks or a pile of new-old stock recently discovered as Asus has moved on from this model. Regardless, they're being sold as new with an easy return to your nearest Walmart.Intel i5 11300H processor, 2880x1800 resolution, the screen looks magnificent! I can't see the dots when fully zooming in on text. Oled ftw! After viewing my LG tv the last couple of years it's hard to visually enjoy anything less.The ram is soldered in and capped at 8 gigs so no upgrading there, but you can swap out the nvme. The keyboard is solid and easy/quick to type on, the track pad is huge and super responsive and the chassis/build is solid. It plays YouTube 4K 60fps vids no problem. Did I mention the screen is drop-dead gorgeous?