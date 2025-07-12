Asus just made an RTX 5090 with 11 lbs of real gold worth $500,000 — RTX 5090 ROG Astral Gold Edition is the most expensive GPU of all time

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,045
“The RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition follows Asus' previous stint at incorporating gold in their GPUs with the RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, which "only" had 0.01 lbs (6.5 g) of gold and cost a measly $10,000. However, that was a real GPU that Asus might sell, compared to this pure gold card, which we can only hope is up for looks. Not to mention, the Dhahab just straight-up looked a lot better with its blue gemstone accents and tastefully gilded patterns around the shroud. Half a million dollars gets you an RTX 5090 that looks like it was hydro-dipped in gold by some YouTuber in their backyard, but I guess money doesn't buy taste.”
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...edition-is-the-most-expensive-gpu-of-all-time
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...edition-is-the-most-expensive-gpu-of-all-time