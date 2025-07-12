  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Asus just made an RTX 5090 with 11 lbs of real gold worth $500,000 — RTX 5090 ROG Astral Gold Edition is the most expensive GPU of all time

“The RTX 5090 ROG Astral Real Gold Edition follows Asus' previous stint at incorporating gold in their GPUs with the RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, which "only" had 0.01 lbs (6.5 g) of gold and cost a measly $10,000. However, that was a real GPU that Asus might sell, compared to this pure gold card, which we can only hope is up for looks. Not to mention, the Dhahab just straight-up looked a lot better with its blue gemstone accents and tastefully gilded patterns around the shroud. Half a million dollars gets you an RTX 5090 that looks like it was hydro-dipped in gold by some YouTuber in their backyard, but I guess money doesn't buy taste.”

🤔 https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...edition-is-the-most-expensive-gpu-of-all-time
 
"Gold"
I've never seen gold look the color of the smiley face. Looks like some cast sprayed with yellow paint.
It just looks unpolished, our gold in the west tends to be worked by jewellers until it doesn't look like gold to maximize lustre. Indian gold tends to be very yellow but still finished properly, the video card almost looks like raw gold.

It begs the question: Why make something out of gold if you're not going to make it beautiful? It just looks like recycled McClown pants, we need to see if Ronald is in the play area again...

I mean, it could also be plastic, it's not hard to fake gold. They still could have made it look better than that.
 

Saw the pics. Looks like a rough casting. You'd think they could at least polish it up a bit. Looks like they did a sand casting with whatever that low melting alloy we used in 8th grade metal shop class back in 1990-1991 was and spray painted it yellow.
 
Honestly, I think this is the best value card that Asus has ever made. I'll buy if this is for sale at $500,000 with 5kg worth of gold. Could easily flip and make a profit at current gold spot price.

Also, this card will increase in value when compare to other 5090 cards when hold for a very long period of time.

Best 5090 Asus card to own ;)
 
Honestly, I think this is the best value card that Asus has ever made. I'll buy if this is for sale at $500,000 with 5kg worth of gold. Could easily flip and make a profit at current gold spot price.

Also, this card will increase in value when compare to other 5090 cards when hold for a very long period of time.

Best 5090 Asus card to own ;)
I was just thinking about this. Could be the best ROI GPU in quite a long time with the way gold has been performing for the last 5 years.
 
This looks like absolute shit.

Half million spent in materials and then they let the village idiot cast the thing in loose dirt? I get what they were going for with the rough look - it just failed spectacularly. This mess deserves a place of honor in that “ugly GPUs” thread.
 
Graphic cards are heavy enough, but now they wanna fill it with gold? It'll end up in someone's shop looking to repair a cracked PCB and it'll end up looking like this.
2023-06-12-image-13.jpg
 
What good is it being gold, when the power connector will just melt the gold off the card after it sets fire to your house. :)
 
What good is it being gold, when the power connector will just melt the gold off the card after it sets fire to your house. :)
it's self-extinguishing now, gold melts snuffs out the fire and all your valuables are now safe!
 
You could buy so many RTX PRO 6000 Blackwells that'd beat out an RTX 5090 for that much, not to mention some servers to hold 'em all in.

Hell, I'm pretty sure people used to spend less on SGI Onyx setups with the massive 18U InfiniteReality G-Bricks, and SGI in their prime charged at least six figures for the high-end stuff like that with 1990s dollars, before all this inflation kicked us in the teeth.

This is just ASUS tax at its most egregious, really - gold be damned. You know what they say about fools and their money...
 
