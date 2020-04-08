Asus issues BIOS updates to speed up the memory on certain RX 5600 XT cards

Free performance from a BIOS update? Hopefully! Yes, please?

"Nevertheless, some early 5600 XT models did in fact receive BIOS updates to enable faster memory. As spotted by Andreas Schilling from HardwareLuxx, a couple of Asus cards have now joined the fray, and specifically the following models:

If you own either of those models, you can hit the above links to snag the newest BIOS revision. Before you attempt to apply a firmware update, be sure to read through the guide Asus put together for detailed instructions."

https://www.pcgamer.com/asus-issues-bios-updates-to-speed-up-the-memory-on-certain-rx-5600-xt-cards/
 
