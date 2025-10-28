  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

ASUS IoT Announces PE3000N Based On NVIDIA Jetson Thor

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,977
"Configurable design for expansion and versatile deployment
Versatility is a hallmark of PE3000N, featuring a scalable chassis and modular I/O layers that support interfaces such as PoE, GMSL, CAN, and QSFP28 to accommodate evolving sensor and network needs. The optional second stack enables vertical expansion within a compact 2U height, allowing for project-specific I/O customization. Additional capabilities include PTP/PPS for precise sensor synchronization, onboard TPM 2.0 for robust security, and support for LTE/5G/GNSS modules, broadening deployment options across industry sectors.

Empowering AI performance at the edge
PE3000N's outstanding computational power supports efficient execution of generative AI models, such as visual language models (VLMs) and large language models (LLMs), as well as real-time video analytics and autonomous control tasks. Also, to deliver a seamless cloud-to-edge experience, it runs NVIDIA AI technologies for physical AI applications, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics, NVIDIA Holoscan platform for real-time sensor processing, and even building and deploying video analytics AI agents using NVIDIA agentic AI workflows like NVIDIA Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) from NVIDIA Metropolis. By processing vast amounts of data and facilitating rapid decision-making directly at the edge, PE3000N ensures fully autonomous operations and intelligent analytics with minimal latency, eliminating reliance on cloud connectivity and maximizing responsiveness for modern robotics and industrial automation."

1761686110960.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342344/asus-iot-announces-pe3000n-based-on-nvidia-jetson-thor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top