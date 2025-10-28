erek
"Configurable design for expansion and versatile deployment
Versatility is a hallmark of PE3000N, featuring a scalable chassis and modular I/O layers that support interfaces such as PoE, GMSL, CAN, and QSFP28 to accommodate evolving sensor and network needs. The optional second stack enables vertical expansion within a compact 2U height, allowing for project-specific I/O customization. Additional capabilities include PTP/PPS for precise sensor synchronization, onboard TPM 2.0 for robust security, and support for LTE/5G/GNSS modules, broadening deployment options across industry sectors.
Empowering AI performance at the edge
PE3000N's outstanding computational power supports efficient execution of generative AI models, such as visual language models (VLMs) and large language models (LLMs), as well as real-time video analytics and autonomous control tasks. Also, to deliver a seamless cloud-to-edge experience, it runs NVIDIA AI technologies for physical AI applications, including NVIDIA Isaac for robotics, NVIDIA Holoscan platform for real-time sensor processing, and even building and deploying video analytics AI agents using NVIDIA agentic AI workflows like NVIDIA Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) from NVIDIA Metropolis. By processing vast amounts of data and facilitating rapid decision-making directly at the edge, PE3000N ensures fully autonomous operations and intelligent analytics with minimal latency, eliminating reliance on cloud connectivity and maximizing responsiveness for modern robotics and industrial automation."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342344/asus-iot-announces-pe3000n-based-on-nvidia-jetson-thor
