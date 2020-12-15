ASUS Intros ROG Strix White Variants of its GeForce RTX 30-series Graphics Cards

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,115
1608019075506.png


"Among the variants ASUS is launching are the ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-WHITE and ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-24G-WHITE, based on the RTX 3090; ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-WHITE and ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-10G-WHITE based on the RTX 3080; and ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-WHITE and ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-8G-WHITE, based on the RTX 3070. The company didn't reveal pricing, although we expect these cards to be priced at a slight premium over the original ROG Strix RTX 30-series."

https://www.techpowerup.com/275962/...s-of-its-geforce-rtx-30-series-graphics-cards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top